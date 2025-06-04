Gurugram, Jun 4 (PTI) Police have arrested two people for allegedly duping people under the pretext of higher returns in stock trading, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ayush Kumar and Vivek Pathak, police said.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

According to the police, a complaint was received at cyber-crime police station Manesar regarding people being duped of lakhs under the pretext of providing higher profits from investments in the stock market through WhatsApp groups.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Set To Launch Soon With UPI and ATM Withdrawal Features: Here's What To Expect.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that out of the defrauded amount, Rs 25 lakh was transferred to the Vivek Pathak's bank account. Pathak had sold this account to his accomplice Ayush, who paid a two per cent commission to Pathak," ACP Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

"Ayush, a former manager of a private bank further sold this account to someone else and received a four per cent commission," the ACP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)