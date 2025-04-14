Gurugram, Apr 14 (PTI) More than a month after a woman's body was found in a wheat field in a village here, police arrested her live-in partner on Monday for allegedly killing her over suspicion that she was having an affair, officials said.

The woman, originally from Bihar, was living separately from her husband of 11 years after a rift between the two. They had moved to Naharpur village -- where she was killed -- five years back.

Police said Shivshankar Sharma alias Kalicharan, a native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, was her live-in partner who allegedly carried out her murder on February 23 and wrapped her body in a blanket, which he dumped in a field in the village.

Rita's body was found on March 11 and it remained unidentified for 20 days. On March 31, her father identified the body. Police said an FIR of murder was registered at Manesar police station based on the father's complaint.

In his complaint, the father said Rita got married 11 years ago and about five years ago, his daughter and her husband came to Naharpur village and rented a place.

Due to a rift between them, the husband left her. After this, his daughter started living with Sharma, he added.

"I last spoke to Rita on February 23 when I came to Naharpur to meet her," he said.

Police said Sharma was arrested on Monday and confessed to killing Rita over suspicion that she was having an affair.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he and Rita were in a live-in relationship. He used to work as a labourer and Rita worked in a company in IMT, Manesar," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

"We will take the accused on police remand after being produced in a city court tomorrow (Tuesday)," the spokesperson said.

