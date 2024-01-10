New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Hartek Power on Wednesday said it has installed more than 7 GW of solar grid-connected projects.

"In a remarkable leap, the company has expanded its projects from 5 GW (Giga Watt) to an impressive 7 GW in the second half of 2023, signifying a substantial 40 per cent increase in capacity," it said in a statement.

Key projects that have contributed to this milestone include collaborations with renowned entities, such as Azure Power, Aditya Birla, Renew Power, and Tata Power.

The company is also in the process of executing a 22 MW floating solar project with SJVN, slated to be commissioned in the middle of this year.

