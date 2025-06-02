Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur held a meeting with senior officials and issued directions to enhance the operational efficiency of Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs).

He said that the ERV represents the 'face' of Haryana Police. Its primary responsibility is to respond promptly and act effectively upon receiving information about any incident.

An official statement issued here said that during the meeting officials informed that approximately 4,000 police personnel are deployed on ERVs across the state.

DGP Kapur directed that superintendents of police should ensure an audit of ERV operations so that existing gaps in the system can be addressed and accountability of concerned police personnel can be fixed.

He emphasised that a technical audit of ERV operations is necessary and suggested that technical support may be sought from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

He also instructed senior officers to regularly inspect ERVs and assess key metrics such as response time, time of arrival at the incident spot and the subsequent action taken.

The DGP stressed that incidents of criminals escaping due to communication gaps must not occur. He said upon receiving the receipt of information at the control room, the concerned officer must immediately prepare a sealing plan and share it with local police stations and interstate check posts.

The quicker this action, the higher the chances of apprehending the accused, he added.

According to the statement, Haryana Police has prepared a list of approximately 4,900 active notorious elements in the state and Kapur instructed officials to take strict legal action under a policy of zero tolerance against such offenders.

Anyone exploiting the public, issuing threats, or engaging in illegal extortion must face stringent legal consequences, he said.

The DGP appreciated the drug de-addiction model implemented in Hisar Range and instructed that similar models be replicated in other districts.

A dedicated officer should be appointed in each district to form a team of five to six members. The team should conduct a door-to-door surveys to identify persons affected by substance abuse and motivate them toward treatment and rehabilitation, he said.

He affirmed that Haryana Police remains fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Whether it's the deployment of ERVs, strategic planning of control rooms, or execution of drug de-addiction campaigns the state's police is diligently and efficiently discharging its responsibilities in public interest, he said.

