Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Buoyed by overwhelming response from entrepreneurs across the state, the Haryana government has decided to extend the Atma Nirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 along with its subsequent schemes by one year till December 18, 2026.

Additionally, the government has decided to remove the cap on the number of cases under the Capital Investment Subsidy for Textile Units scheme as part of the policy. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the state Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

The "Haryana Atma Nirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25" was notified with a targeted investment of Rs 4,000 crore and targeted employment generation of 20,000 persons for a period of three years.

The policy aims to bolster the textile sector by enhancing entrepreneurial competitiveness through the development of modern infrastructure, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the promotion of efficient and sustainable production practices.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The textile policy is in line with the 5F vision of the Government of India - Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, the statement said.

To provide financial assistance under the Haryana Atma Nirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25, many incentive schemes were formulated including Capital Investment Subsidy for Textile Units, Interest Subsidy Scheme, Investment Subsidy in lieu of Net SGST.

The Haryana Atma Nirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 has been highly successful among state entrepreneurs and has attracted investments in multiple unique projects across the textile sector.

Since the time of notification, till date 354 applications have been received across all the schemes, out of which 108 applications with grant-in-aid amounting to Rs 367.51 crore have already been approved, it said.

The removal of the cap on the number of cases eligible for incentives under the Capital Investment Subsidy for Textile Units Scheme will significantly contribute to achieving the key objective of attracting investments worth Rs 4,000 crore and generating employment for 20,000 individuals, the statement said.

In another decision aimed at boosting the state's dairy sector, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Sub Rule (1) and (2) of Rule 21 of the Haryana Murrah Buffalo and other Milch Animal Breed Rules, 2002.

The statement said this decision will reduce the interest on delayed milk cess payments, including penalties, from 2 per cent compound interest per month (24 per cent per annum) to 12 per cent simple interest per annum.

Haryana Milk Plant Association and milk plant owners had sought a revision of the existing rules to ease the financial burden of milk plants across the state.

The amendment will make a significant difference by reducing the financial pressure on milk processing industries, ensuring smoother operations, and fostering growth in the dairy sector, it said.

Under the new provisions, any delayed payment of fees or cess, along with any penalties, will attract simple interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum, starting from the due date of payment. The defaulting amount will only be considered to have been paid after both the principal amount and the interest have been paid.

Through another decision, the Cabinet approved the categorisation of posts under "Group A, B, C, and D" in municipalities across the state, following the pattern of other government departments.

This categorisation will streamline recruitment processes, enhance service equality, and bring about consistency in municipal administration.

This move will not only ensure parity between municipal employees and those in other government departments but will also facilitate the application of government instructions, including the reservation in promotion, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave approval to amendments in The Haryana One Time Settlement Scheme for Recovery of Outstanding Dues 2025', in view of the suggestions received from different stakeholders.

The revised scheme primarily aims to benefit small taxpayers.

Under the scheme, an applicant who has cumulative outstanding tax dues up to Rs 10 lakh in all the years under a relevant Act shall get a waiver of Rs 1 lakh.

Notably, there is a high percentage of entries of arrears of small traders, which is less than Rs 10 lakh and they will be able to avail benefit of this scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)