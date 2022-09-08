Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Youtuber A Shankar alias 'Savukku Shankar' was on Thursday restrained by the Madras High Court from making any slanderous comment against a city-based construction company.

Justice C V Karthikeyan gave a direction to this effect while entertaining an application arising out of a civil suit from N Vivekanandan, the authorised signatory of G Square Realtors and Builders Private Limited.

The suit prayed for a direction to Shankar to pay Rs 1.10 crore towards damages for his remarks against it during the past. It also sought to restrain him from making slanderous remarks against the company.

