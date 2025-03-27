New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been selected as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) under the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem program, a release said on Thursday.

The strategic partnership between HCLTech and Samsung aims to accelerate semiconductor innovation and development, leveraging the Noida-headquartered Indian IT services company's expertise in engineering and R&D services.

Also Read | What Is Form 16? When Do You Get Form 16 From Employer? Know Everything Here.

Announcing the development, HCLTech said through the SAFE-DSP programme, the company will offer comprehensive application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design services to semiconductor customers who wish to use Samsung's process technologies.

"As part of the partnership, Samsung will train HCLTech employees in advanced technologies, offer technical support on turnkey projects and provide enhanced wafer access through Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) programs for efficient prototyping and production," the release said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of March 27 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Taejoong Song, Vice President and the head of the Technology Planning 2 Team at Samsung Electronics, said the partnership between the two companies underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, accelerating the time-to-market for new silicon technologies.

"The semiconductor industry is experiencing significant growth, and our partnership with Samsung Foundry highlights our dedication to innovation and developing state-of-the-art custom silicon solutions," Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President of North Asia at HCLTech, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)