New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has started accepting online bookings for the second batch of its latest motorcycle XPulse 200 4 Valve.

The company has started accepting bookings for the second batch after the first lot was completely sold out.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 5G India Launch & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Priced at Rs 1,30,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi), the motorcycle can be booked on the company's online sales platform -- eSHOP -- by making an advance payment of Rs 10,000, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the ever-increasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country," Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: AAP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena Fared Poorly in Previous Goa Polls, Says Election Data.

The XPulse 200 range comes equipped with a BS-VI 200cc oil cooled engine, which produces a power output of 19.1 PS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)