New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched a new edition of its popular motorcycle Splendor, priced at Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Named the Splendor+ XTEC, the new edition comes with features such as full digital meter with bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alert, real-time mileage indicator, low fuel indicator, LED high intensity position lamp and exclusive graphics, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, it also comes with an integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut-off and Hero's idle stop-start system, i3S technology, it added.

Hero MotoCorp head of strategy and global product planning Malo Le Masson said, "Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design."

The new Splendor+ XTEC comes with a five-year warranty, the company said.

