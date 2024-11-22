Kochi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Centre on Friday told the Kerala High Court that a high level committee has approved an assistance of around Rs 153 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) towards the Wayanad landslide disaster related relief efforts.

It also informed the HC that the Kerala government provided its requirement for Rs 2,219 crore towards recovery and reconstruction only on November 13 and that it was under consideration.

The central government, in a statement filed in the High Court, said that the amount of Rs 153.467 crore was subject to adjustment of 50 per cent of the balance available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account for the instant calamity.

Besides that, the committee has also approved "air bills for airdropping of essential supplies and rescue, as per actual, based on the bills raised by the IAF" and assistance for clearing debris, subject to actual utilization of heavy equipment/machinery for the same, the statement said.

It said that the committee's November 16 decision was based on the recommendations of the Sub Committee of National Executive Committee (SC-NEC).

The SC-NEC gave its recommendations after considering the report of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that visited the landslide affected areas of Wayanad for on-the-spot assessment of damages, the statement said.

The Centre also told the court that Kerala government's proposal for Rs 2,219.033 crore towards recovery and reconstruction was given only on November 13. It was being considered as per the Guidelines on Constitution and Administration of Recovery and Reconstruction Funding Window under NDRF/ SDRF.

".. further necessary action will be taken in accordance with the aforementioned guidelines issued by the central government," it said.

The statement further said the state government had on August 19 submitted its memorandum seeking additional assistance of Rs 214.68 crore from the Centre for providing temporary relief assistance of immediate nature.

The Centre filed the statement as part of the proceedings in a plea initiated by the High Court for prevention and management of natural disasters in the state in the wake of the landslides that devastated three villages in Wayanad district and claimed over 200 lives.

