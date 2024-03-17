Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) The body of a man was found behind a hospital in the eastern suburb of Govandi here, police said on Sunday.

A passerby spotted the body behind Shatabdi Hospital late on Saturday night and the police were informed, an official said.

The body was in a highly decomposed state and the deceased appeared to be in the age group of 35 to 45 years, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the police are examining missing persons complaints, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered, he said.

