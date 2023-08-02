Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the hoteliers and entrepreneurs to invest in Himachal Pradesh, saying that the state holds huge potential for the tourism and hospitality industry, a statement said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the India International Hospitality Expo-2023, organised by India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida on Wednesday, he said that Himachal will emerge as the most sought-after all-season tourism destination in coming years as its peaceful serene and salubrious environment was an added attraction besides the breathtaking scenic beauty and affable law & order system.

He said that the state government envisions encouraging investment in five- and seven-star hotels, health and wellness centres, old age homes and other areas, the statement said.

The chief minister said that the state government will provide speedy approvals as per the rules and invited entrepreneurs to submit proposals as there was no dearth of resources or land and the state government is also open for investment in this sector.

The government is making efforts to improve air connectivity and all district headquarters will be connected by constructing heliports to ease the access for the tourists and to enhance their footfall, Sukhu said, adding that flights are already operational from Delhi to Shimla and Dharamshala.

In order to expand the Kangra airport for landing of bigger jets, the land acquisition process will be completed soon besides other formalities. He said that Kangra has been declared as 'Tourism capital' because of its immense potential to attract tourists, air connectivity, picturesque valleys and availability of abundant water bodies, the statement added.

