Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched a simplified registration form to enrol farmers in natural farming during MLAs priorities meeting here today.

He said it could be filled online or offline by the farmers.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

Sukhu said that interested farmers could now connect with natural farming easily by filling up this form.

"The registration forms, which will generate specific information about the land, crops grown, breed of animals kept by the farmers and some other details regarding training in natural farming, will be distributed amongst farmers in all the Panchayats in the state. This will give further impetus to natural farming in 2025-26 in the state," he added.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

The state government recently procured 398.976 MT of naturally grown maize from 1,508 farmers at Rs 30 per Kg, which is the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the country. "A similar procedure would be adopted to procure naturally produced wheat in the ensuing season at an MSP of Rs 40 per Kg," he noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)