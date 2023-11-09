Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 5.27 lakh as festival allowance for children living in child care institutions ahead of Diwali under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the scheme, the government provides Rs 500 per child as festival allowance to all "children of the state" during festivals.

Another Rs 5,000 is granted to child care institutions with a capacity to accommodate 25 or fewer children and Rs 10,000 to those housing more than 25 inmates.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the scheme in his first decision after government formation, taking a pledge to provide support to the dependent and the vulnerable sections of society, the statement added.

