Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Tuesday addressed the queries of the bidding companies of the Bulk Drug park and said that the state government was committed to resolving all the challenges faced by investors to ensure the project's smooth implementation.

The minister, while presiding over the 9th meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) of Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) reviewed the actions taken on key decisions in the previous meeting of the committee.

During the meeting, pre-bid queries related to designing, construction, supplying, erection, testing and commissioning of a common effluent treatment plant with zero liquid discharge facility and designing, construction, supplying, erection, testing and commissioning of a hazardous waste collection facility and environment clearance were raised by various bidder companies who attended the meeting virtually.

"With the pre-bid queries resolved, the bidding process is expected to move forward swiftly. The industries department will continue to monitor progress to meet project deadlines effectively," said Chauhan.

The minister emphasised the need for speedy progress and instructed all stakeholder departments to accelerate the tender allotment process to avoid delays in the project.

