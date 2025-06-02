Nahan (HP), Jun 2 (PTI) Hundreds gathered at the residence of Lance Naik Manish Thakur, who died in a landslide in Sikkim, to extend their condolences to his family on Monday.

Thakur's village, Badaban, 17 kilometres from Nahan town, is now awaiting his mortal remains to be brought home.

Thakur was among three soldiers of the Army's 3rd Dogra Regiment who were killed after a massive landslide hit their military camp in Sikkim's Chhaten on Sunday night.

Deputy Director of Sainik Welfare Board, Sirmaur, Major Deepak Dhawan said Thakur's mortal remains are expected to reach his village on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

He said the soldier will be cremated with full military honours.

Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki, MLA Paonta Sukhram Chaudhary and Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal have extended their condolences to Thakur's family and assured them of all necessary support in this time of crisis.

Six Army personnel are missing and four were injured after the landslide hit the military camp in Sikkim, according to defence officials.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

