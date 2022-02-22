Guwahati, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asked the health department to take measures for online booking in out patient departments of medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Teased Online, Launch Soon.

He also directed streamlining the process for applying online for medical bill reimbursement of state government employees, on official release said.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price & Offers Revealed Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Sarma issued the instructions during a review of various programmes of the health department. Key issues related to Assam Secondary Healthcare Systems Reforms Project, status of the State Cancer Institute at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and draft of Employees Health Assured Scheme were also discussed in the meeting, it said.

He directed that steps should be taken for setting up 50 bedded hospitals under PM Ayushmaan Bharat Abhiyaan at five locations across Assam, besides a 100 bed hospital at Sualkuchi, a mother and child care hospital at Tamulpur and high quality GNM Nursing School as part of district hospital infrastructure under the same project.

To make health delivery system hassle free, Sarma asked for opening green corridor of emergency cases with space for parking besides steps for online booking for OPD at medical colleges, the release said.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing construction works of five district hospitals at newly created districts.

While discussing various steps taken at State Cancer Institute, GMCH, under National Programme for prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke, the chief minister approved the utilisation plan of the first instalment of fund received from the Centre.

He also gave directions for prompt utilisation of fund to be released under second and third instalments, it said.

Reviewing the draft for implementation of Employees' Health Assured Scheme, Sarma directed introduction of portal-based submission of medical bills for government servants, including the retired employees.

He also directed to end the empanelled hospital system to make the new mechanism more conducive.

Under the new mechanism, there will be a single admissibility board headed by the CEO of Atal Amrit Abhiyaan Society. The CEO's office will take steps for verification and other necessary procedures for release of admissible amount in a faceless manner with high end technological intervention, the release said.

The chief minister asked the department to develop a portal and prepare appropriate guidelines to ensure seamless experience for government servants, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)