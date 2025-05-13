Hamirpur (HP), May 13 (PTI) Members of a Hindu outfit here on Tuesday filed a complaint against a woman for hurting religious sentiments and unity by allegedly uploading objectionable social media posts, police said.

Sujanpur Police station in-charge Rakesh Dhiman said the complaint letter has been received and further action will be taken after investigation.

The members of the Hindu outfit, in their complaint, alleged that Shiva Khan, a resident of Hamirpur's Sujanpur, who portrays herself as an 'anchor', has recently shared an objectionable post on her Facebook page attempting to hurt religious sentiment and the unity of the country.

They have called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

They also alleged that the posts that were put up by the woman have now been removed from her social media Facebook page. However, the evidence of photographs of posts and chats has been provided to the police.

