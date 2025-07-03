Udaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc, the world's largest integrated zinc producer, has launched a Guidebook to Inclusive Language to promote workplace equity and foster a diverse and inclusive environment.

Unveiled on the company's Zinclusion platform, the guidebook aims to enhance sensitisation towards communities like LGBTQIA+, differently-abled individuals, and diverse ethnicities, encouraging inclusive communication and equitable practices.

"The guidebook is designed to act as a strategic framework that promotes sensitisation towards various communities, encourages inclusive communication and supports equitable practices across all levels of the organisation," a release from the company said.

The company has also introduced pioneering workplace policies for LGBTQIA+ inclusion, including financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for employees, Rs 2 lakh for gender reaffirmation with leave for transgender employees undergoing surgery and policies like parenthood and housing support.

"We strive to create an environment where every person is valued and empowered to be their authentic selves. We are fostering a culture that values diversity and ensures equal opportunities for all," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Director of Vedanta Limited, said.

Hindustan Zinc has employed 23 LGBTQIA+ community employees across its business units, offering significant representation in mainstream roles like finance, supply chain, marketing, quality, medical and other departments.

