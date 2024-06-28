Hisar, Jun 28 (PTI) All the shops of Auto Market, New Grain Market and Bazaar Khajanchiyan here on Friday remained closed to protest against the recent firing outside a car dealership here by armed miscreants.

The traders alleged that culprits were yet to be arrested.

The 72-hour ultimatum given by the traders for the arrest of the attackers who opened fire in air in the car dealership showroom complex in the Auto Market here ended on Thursday evening.

The traders of New Grain Market supported today's shutdown and expressed their resentment by keeping all the shops closed in the market and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Shops in New Grain Market, Khazanchiyan Bazaar also remained closed in support of the Auto Market shutdown, the traders said.

During the shutdown, traders, while demanding arrest of the culprits, took to the procession to protest against the alleged breakdown of law and order.

Traders alleged that after the firing incident, two owners of an automobile showroom and a car accessories shop too had received ransom demand from unidentified miscreants on their mobile phones.

They raised questions on alleged inaction of police in these recent cases.

On Monday, three unidentified men had opened fire outside a car dealership in Hisar and demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner.

A video that turned up on social media showed two of them leaving the showroom with their faces covered.

According to police, the three arrived on a motorcycle, barged into the dealership, left a note with a ransom demand, and fired shots in the air outside the showroom before leaving.

