New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said its Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria has resigned from the company.

Guleria was part of HMSI since its inception and contributed to many critical functions for more than two decades.

He was elevated to the company's board in 2020 and was responsible for sales and marketing, customer service, logistics, brand and communication along with the new vertical of premium motorcycle business.

"Guleria has made invaluable contribution in expanding and accelerating our business while leading several critical functions in the company. He has cited personal reasons for his decision, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors," HMSI MD, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

Guleria will continue his services till the month of June, the two-wheeler major stated.

