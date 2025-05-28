New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Homegrown Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Wednesday said it has secured an export order valued at USD 13.36 million.

This order pertains to the development of an advanced avionics system intended for use in civil and military aircraft applications, AMSL said in a filing.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

The company said it "has received an export order valued at USD 13,366,500 (equivalent to approximately Rs 113.81 crore) for development of an avionic system."

However, due to the sensitive nature of the engagement, specific technical and programme details are bound by a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the customer, it said.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)