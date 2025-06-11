Hamirpur (HP), Jun 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur, has started the counselling process for admission to the new academic session, for which it has invited online applications from eligible candidates until June 30.

The online applications for counselling have been sought for B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, B.Arch, and other subjects at HIMTU and affiliated government and private educational institutions.

Information related to eligibility for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses is available on the university's website, a university spokesperson said.

"Candidates who have given the entrance exam (Common Entrance Test) of the Technical University will also have to apply online for counselling," the spokesperson said.

Besides this, those who have taken the JEE Main exam for direct entry into B.Tech will also have to apply for counselling, the HIMTU official said, adding that the counselling schedule will be released soon after the last date for filling out the form.

