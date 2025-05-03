Gorakhpur(UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A human fetus was found hanging from overhead electrical wires here on Friday, police said.

The fetus suspended approximately 20 feet above the ground near the Keshavpur power substation behind Platform-2 of the Sahjanwa railway station, they said.

After locals spotted the fetus entangled in the wires, they immediately alerted the police.

Police officials retrieved the fetus and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police North Jitendra Srivastava said, "We're analyzing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries in nearby homes. It's possible the fetus was thrown from a nearby railway-side building, but investigations are ongoing."

