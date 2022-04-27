New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Majority of Indian employees have expressed that hybrid working has helped them improve employee wellbeing, work-life balance, and performance, a Cisco survey report released on Wednesday said.

According to the report, 91 per cent Indian employees who participated in the survey shared that hybrid working improved overall well-being for them and 92 per cent said that they have saved in the last 12 months while working remotely.

The global survey conducted during January-March 2022 covered 28,000 employees across 27 countries which included 1,000 Indian employees.

"It is clear that hybrid working is here to stay, and for good reason as employees and businesses alike see tangible benefits across key indicators – from improved overall employee wellbeing to better productivity and work performance," Cisco APJC, people and communities leader, Anupam Trehan said in the report.

Cisco's research examined the impact of hybrid working on five categories of wellbeing – emotional, financial, mental, physical, and social wellbeing – with 78 per cent respondents globally saying that hybrid and remote working has improved various aspects of their wellbeing.

In India, 90 per cent of the employees surveyed indicated that remote working has helped improve family relationships and 72 per cent reported hybrid working has strengthened relationships with friends.

"Hybrid working has improved mental well-being for 80 per cent of Indian employees and emotional well-being for 70% of Indian employees. 42 per cent of Indian employees say stress levels have decreased," the report said.

According to the report, 80 per cent of Indian employees believe their manager trusts them to be productive when working remotely and 75 per cent believe their colleagues can be trusted to work remotely However, 72 per cent believe that remote workers will have challenges engaging with their colleagues and company compared to those who toggle between remote and in-office work, the report said.

The survey found that 86 per cent of Indian employees felt that networking infrastructure is essential for a seamless working from home experience while 79 per cent of Indian employees shared that their company currently has the right networking infrastructure.

