Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) A minor girl and her boyfriend are suspected to be responsible for the murder of her mother (38), who had objected to their relationship, police said on Tuesday.

Police received a call late on Monday and found the woman dead at her house with multiple injuries, including strangulation marks on her neck.

Also Read | OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in: OPSC Releases Hall Ticket for Written Exam of Assistant Industries Officer Posts, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The deceased woman's sister lodged a complaint, following which a murder case was registered.

The complaint alleged that the woman had opposed her minor daughter's relationship, which allegedly led the latter to commit the murder, police added.

Also Read | SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Process Begins for 541 Probationary Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How To Apply.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the minor girl, her boyfriend (an adult), and his minor brother were involved in the crime, he said.

A police officer told a news channel that the girl had left home on June 19 and was handed over to her mother on June 20 after the latter filed a complaint with the police.

This led to differences between the girl and her mother, which eventually resulted in the murder, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)