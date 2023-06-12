New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it has roped in cricketer Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador for its upcoming compact SUV Exter.

The company will launch next month the Exter, which will compete with the likes of Tata Motors' Punch and Citroen C3.

Pandya will be the brand ambassador exclusively for Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"Based on his great performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Hardik Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect Hyundai EXTER to Gen MZ audiences," HMIL COO Tarun Garg said.

