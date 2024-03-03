Mathura, Mar 3 (PTI) The Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) in Makhdoom here will host an event on March 5 to discuss technological ways to improve goat farming, an official on Sunday said.

The event — Industry Scientist Farmers Interface — will seek to "bridge the gap between industry stalwarts, scientific luminaries, and agricultural practitioners," Dr Manish K Chatli, Director, ICAR-CIRG, Makhdoom, told reporters.

The keynote address will be on 'Technology-driven goat production for economic stability and livelihood sustainability' and draw upon insights gleaned from CIRG's illustrious journey, officials said.

The event will feature panel discussions on goat farming, and talks that will encompass technological lacunae, modernisation paradigms, astute marketing strategies, and the labyrinth of challenges in disease mitigation.

