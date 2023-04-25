Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced that it has signed its second Taj Hotel in Kochi, Kerala.

The Taj brand, which was established in 1903, has clocked a century with the addition of this 211-key property, IHCL said in a statement.

"This is a momentous occasion as Taj's portfolio will offer 100 hotels across India and in key international destinations.

"This growth is a testament to the unwavering trust our stakeholders have consistently placed in us," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

With this, IHCL will have 17 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across Kerala, including five under development.

