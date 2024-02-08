Mumbai/Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced signing of a sub-license agreement for a 300-key Ginger Hotel at Manohar International Airport (MOPA) in Goa.

The 60-year sub-license agreement was signed between GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL) and Roots Corporation (RCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IHCL. The property is slated to open in 2027, the company said in a statement.

"With the rapidly growing country's airport infrastructure, the signing of a Ginger at the new Manohar International Airport, Goa, is in line with our growth plan of being present across key transit hubs.

"This will be the third large format Ginger hotel at an international airport after Mumbai and Bengaluru, catering to the growing demand that these nodal centres generate," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels in Goa, including four under development.

