New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday said the BJP government should focus on improving the functioning of the mohalla clinics instead of rushing to rename them as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs', as the BJP government is planning.

If it has to be renamed, it could be called 'Dr Ambedkar Prathmik Swasth Kendra' in honour of Ambedkar who dedicated his life to the upliftment of Dalits, the downtrodden and the marginalised, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president said.

Yadav also alleged that the previous AAP government misused the mohalla clinics by siphoning off funds through fake medical tests conducted on non-existent patients, turning them into "money-making ventures" rather than centres for free healthcare for the poor and needy.

Abandoned mohalla clinics often became shelters for vagabonds, drug addicts and stray cattle, he said, adding that one of the BJP government's first actions after assuming power was to shut down around 250 such clinics.

Emphasising that the primary objective of the clinics should be to offer free medical care to people close to their homes, Yadav said.

Healthcare services should not be used for political gains, he added.

