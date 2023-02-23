Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said he hopes that the construction work of the Gurugram Metro project will commence in 2023-24 fiscal and in the budget he proposed to take up three other metro links.

Khattar said that the long pending Gurugram Metro project has been approved by the Public Investment Board in the central government and the final approval of the Union Cabinet is awaited.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a Rs 1.83 lakh crore budget for 2023-24 in the state assembly here.

"I hope that construction work of the Gurugram Metro will commence in 2023-24," said Khattar.

He further announced taking up of three other metro links in 2023-24, namely, the Metro link from Rezang La (Gurugram) Chowk to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the Metro link from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar and an extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

Khattar also proposed to take up projects for elevated railway line in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal.

Further in the transport sector, Khattar said "we will be introducing city bus service in nine cities of Haryana having municipal corporations and also in Rewari city and augmenting the existing city bus service in Gurugram, Manesar and Faridabad."

Procurement of 550 air-conditioned electric buses are at an advanced stage of which 175 are mini buses. The city bus service will be provided through a special purpose vehicle in partnership with the urban local bodies and the transport department, he said.

The budget proposes to establish six new multi-modal bus ports in Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal and Pipli on Public-Private Partnership mode and a city interchange terminal near City Centre in Gurugram.

Khattar said the government proposes to undertake several reforms for modernisation of the land records system including replacement of old persian or urdu terminology, recasting of land records format to include Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) or Aadhaar, methodology for arriving at collector rates based on fair market value of land, technology based mechanism for a robust and efficient property transaction registration system and redrafting of land laws in modern context.

He also said the government had launched a Shiv Dham Yojana for development of cremation grounds and burial grounds.

The work on the scheme is proposed to be completed by end of 2023-24 fiscal, Khattar said, while adding by the end of the year, every cremation and burial ground in rural areas will be covered under the Shiv Dham Yojana.

He also announced the opening of "world-class exhibition-cum-trade centres at Faridabad and Panipat".

These centres will have facilities of banks, hotels, parking and export promotion along with an exhibition area, he said.

He further announced that the state will come up with a recycling facility incentive policy to provide incentives to the vehicle scrappage recycling and electronics recycling. Also, a toy manufacturing policy on electronic toys manufacturing will leverage the investment in the electronic toys sector and a medical device manufacturing policy will come up for promoting investment in the medical devices manufacturing.

Besides, data centre parks would be established at Ambala and Gurugram.

