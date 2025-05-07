Hathras, May 6 (PTI) An Income Tax Department team seized Rs 50 lakh in cash from a car near the Baraus Toll Plaza on the Agra Road in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Two persons, including the driver, have been detained for questioning.

Also Read | What Is the Cashless Treatment Scheme? From Benefits to Payment Process Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Government Initiative To Provide Timely Medical Aid for Road Accident Victims.

According to officials, the car heading to Agra from Aligarh was intercepted near the toll plaza by the Agra unit of the I-T department that was conducting a checking operation.

A large amount of cash was found in the car, and the notes were counted on the spot, they said, adding the total amount came out to be Rs 50 lakh. According to the officials, the car is registered in the name of an Agra-based businessman.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

Baraus Toll Plaza CEO Himanshu Mathur confirmed that the Income Tax Department's Agra unit apprehended the vehicle and its occupants.

"Our local police assisted the team. The Income Tax officials are handling the further legal proceedings and will take custody of the seized cash," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)