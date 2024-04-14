Mahrajganj (UP) Apr 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday claimed that all Lok Sabha election candidates of the opposition INDIA bloc in the state would lose their deposits as there was a "Modi wave" in the state.

Addressing a Social Media Volunteers Conference here, Maurya said the BJP's manifesto, which was released on Sunday, bears the guarantee of a developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with A full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times.

"The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress will not be able to open their account anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. Their candidate will even lose their security deposits," he said targeting the INDIA bloc and the BSP.

Talking about the BJP's manifesto, the senior party leader said it bears the "guarantee of a developed India, welfare of the poor, women empowerment, a bright future of youth and increasing farmers' income."

"When Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, India's economy ranked 11th in the world. But today, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world," Maurya said.

"This time, when you press the button against the lotus (BJP poll symbol), it will be the guarantee of making India the third largest economy in the world. Modi becoming prime minister for a third term means a guarantee of a developed India," he added.

