Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 11 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday held a cleanup drive at a beach near Vizhinjam here, as part of observing the World Ocean Day and collected nearly 150 kilograms of garbage.

The ICG station at Vizhinjam also organised a human chain to raise awareness among the public to preserve the biologically-rich marine environment.

"The human chain was formed to raise concern on the increase of ocean pollution and the main aim was to preserve the biologically rich marine environment and to promote the Indian Coast Guard's initiative of 'Swachh Sagara Surakshit Sagara'," a Defense release said.

It said all the officers and men of station and units under command along with Uday Samudra group, fire fighting department's Vizhinjam team and local Councillor along with his team participated in the drive and collected nearly 150 kg of marine waste/garbage.

ICG Station Commander, Commandant G Sreekumar, expressed thanks to all the team members who joined the cleanup drive.

"There was nearly 150 kg of marine waste/garbage collected by the participants. The drive symbolises the highest commitment of all officers and men towards Coast Guard mandated roles in sync with its motto “Vayam Rakshamah” (We Protect)," Sreekumar said.

