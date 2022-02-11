New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Indowind Energy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.64 lakh in the December quarter, mainly due to low revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.02 lakh in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

The total revenue of the company stood at Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 5.32 crore a year ago.

