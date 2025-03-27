New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Angel investors platform Inflection Point Ventures claims to have generated Rs 100 crore in exits from 14 start-ups in 2024 with an internal rate of return of around 36 per cent, a senior official of the organisation said on Thursday.

Inflection Point Ventures founder and CEO Vinay Bansal said that the angel investors' network had invested a total of Rs 40 crore in the start-ups in which it has sold its entire stake.

Also Read | What Is Form 16? When Do You Get Form 16 From Employer? Know Everything Here.

"IPV invested around Rs 40 crore in 14 of these startups and have offered them an exit of about Rs 100 crore in 2024," Bansal said.

Among all the investments by IPV, Aksum gave 52 per cent IRR (internal rate of return ), Conscious Chemist 54 per cent IRR and Qubehealth 53 per cent IRR.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of March 27 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"Despite the market slowdown, our ability to deliver consistent exits reflects the strength of our portfolio and the trust we've built with both investors and founders," Bansal said.

IPV in a statement said that while the funding winter persisted, its portfolio companies secured 25 follow-on rounds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)