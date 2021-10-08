Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) IT services giant Infosys on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its proposed software development centre in New Town near Kolkata.

State Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee said the project will be completed within 22 months, creating opportunities for 2,000 IT professionals.

Also Read | UPSC EPFO Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check and Download Result Online at upsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corp (WBHIDCO) Managing Director Debashis Sen said in a Facebook post that tree plantation and 'Bhumi Pujan' were held at the site in New Town.

However, Infosys did not make any announcement regarding the event.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Leaked Online; To Be Launched Along With OnePlus 9RT on October 13, 2021.

In December last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that construction at the site would begin by July 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)