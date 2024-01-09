New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Tuesday said it bagged a 50-MW wind energy project from state-owned NLC India.

The project will be executed at the mega Dayapar site in Kutch district of Gujarat, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for executing a 50-MW ISTS (inter-state transmission system) connected wind power project on a turnkey basis from NLC India.

As part of the project, Inox Wind will supply, install and commission its DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services for over 10 years post commissioning.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said in the statement, "This project from NLC India reinforces Inox Wind's strong credentials as a comprehensive wind energy solutions provider in the Indian market."

