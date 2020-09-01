Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi-based battery maker Inverted Energy on Tuesday launched a new range of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and home energy storages, among others, claiming that its latest solution offers 20 per cent energy efficiency.

These next-gen batteries will be unveiled on September 5 on Inverted Energy's website, while the commercial production is expected to start from October 2 for selected large projects and companies, Inverted Energy said in a release.

The new products will be available in the open market once the patents are filed, it added.

Wholly designed and engineered in India, the altogether new range of batteries will be manufactured at the company's New Delhi-situated production facility, the release stated.

"These batteries will be a step towards the future in which energy storage systems will be created and manufactured completely in India." said Gurfraraaz Singh, head of design and innovation, Inverted Energy.

The batteries with various applications, including in electric vehicles, solar plants, home storage and utility power, have a microprocessor that controls and uses advanced algorithms to make the batteries perform better. The chip was designed in-house at the Inverted R&D lab, the company said.

The batteries have several advantages over lead-acid batteries such as lesser in size and weight, making them portable and mountable, lesser charging times, and quick energy discharge, among others, it said. The batteries will initially be supplied to the EV makers and solar projects but gradually will be rolled out for home users as well, Inverted Energy said.

These will be one of the first lithium batteries for home usage and will be highly efficient, with increased durability and affordability, it added.

