New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Irame.ai, an AI-powered enterprise productivity and audit intelligence platform, has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 8.4 crore) in funding from SenseAI Ventures.

The funds will help the Gurugram-headquartered firm in enhancing operations in audit automation, anomaly detection, and enterprise compliance, a company statement said.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

"With this funding, Irame.ai will scale its AI-driven audit intelligence across enterprises, expand its capabilities, and set new benchmarks for governance and compliance automation in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape," it said.

The investment will aid the company to scale impact and make AI-driven audit intelligence the new standard for governance and risk management, Irame.ai Co-founder & CEO Kapil Arora said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)