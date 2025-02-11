New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) State-owned IRCTC on Tuesday reported 13 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations at Rs 341.08 crore for December 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 299.99 crore profit after tax in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 1,281.20 crore from Rs 1,161.04 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has approved second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for financial year 2024-25.

The company has fixed February 20, 2025, as the record date for payment of the dividend.

