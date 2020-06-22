New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The IT and electronics ministry is working to make Aarogya Setu app accessible to persons with disabilities (PwDs), according to a top official from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

"This is in fact domain of Meity (Ministry of Electronics and IT). We have already written twice to the MeitY requesting them to make the Aarogya Setu app accessible (to PwDs). They are working on it and we are hopeful that soon, this app will become accessible...we are making our efforts, ultimately it has to be done by MeitY," said Prabodh Seth, joint secretary under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwD).

He was speaking at an Assocham webinar on 'Best Practices on Diversity and Inclusion during COVID-19'.

The Assocham release further said Seth also talked about quarantine centres' accessibility which has been mentioned in the comprehensive disability inclusive guidelines circulated to all states.

