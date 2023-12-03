Jamshedpur, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to visit the steel city here for two days from December 6 to take part in the 'government at doorsteps' programme.

In view of the proposed visit, East Singhbhum District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials to review the preparation.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

Soren is scheduled to arrive here on December 6 and will take part in the "Aapki Yojana Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar" programme at Sawnadih Football ground in Potka block the next day, an official statement said.

DC instructed the officials, block development and circle officers and others to be available round the clock to make the programme a grand success.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

He also asked senior officers to ensure smooth traffic and maintain law and order during the chief minister's visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)