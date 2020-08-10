Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday.

The governor spoke to the chief minister over the phone and extended best wishes to him, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card: How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

BJP's Jharkhand unit president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash also greeted Soren.

The chief minister said he was overwhelmed by the blessings, love and good wishes from the people.

Also Read | Mobile Scams: Avoid Receiving Normal/Whatsapp Calls from Numbers Starting With +92, Cyber Dost Issues Alert.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)