Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL on Thursday said power utility Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL) has inked a pact with it to execute a GIS project.

The five-year project involves consumer indexing, GIS-based asset mapping, creation or upgradation of GIS database and applications, it said.

"JBVNL has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) to execute a wide range of GIS project...The project is spanning in five years i.e. two years of implementation and three years of facility management services. It aims at integrating advanced GIS technology into JBVNL's operations," the company said in a statement.

The initiative is a part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), launched by the Union Ministry of Power, with a vision to enhance the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers.

REPL will undertake a comprehensive turnkey approach for JBVNL, encompassing field surveys, mapping of electrical assets and consumer properties across various voltage levels, migrating existing data to a cloud platform, and deploying enterprise-grade GIS software, the statement said.

"The project scope includes preparing a baseline data system for the distribution network and implementing solutions to facilitate improved meter reading, billing and energy audits," it said, adding that this will enhance JBVNL infrastructure and service delivery through smarter network management and streamlined technological integration.

REPL CMD Pradeep Misra said, “This project is a testimony to our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge GIS solutions and robust digital infrastructure. This project will enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network. We are committed to support JBVNL in achieving this objective of power services to consumers across Jharkhand.”

REPL Infra Head Prabhakar Kumar said this project ensures accurate consumer data management, reduces power outages, and minimises energy losses through better infrastructure planning and maintenance.

"By enabling real-time monitoring and quicker fault resolution, it improves service quality and accountability," he said.

