New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Joyshree Das Verma took over as the 41st National president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the oldest women-led and women-centric business chamber of South East Asia for 2024-25.

She has been appointed by Israel as its Honorary Consul for Northeast India.

Verma is also the Director of HR firm Kaapro Management Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"I am honoured to lead FICCI FLO as the 41st National President. Under the theme 'Collective Vision, Collaborative Action for the year 2024-25, our endeavour is to build a strong, inclusive community dedicated to sustainable progress, fostering individual growth, and inspiring impactful change," she said.

