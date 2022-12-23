New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) JSW Energy has received the shareholders' approval to appoint Parth Jindal as a director on the company's board.

He is the son of the company's Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal.

Also Read | How To Book Booster Dose? Step-by-Step Guide To Book Slot for COVID-19 Booster Shot on Co-WIN.

The e-voting process for the resolution to appoint Parth Jindal as a director was started on November 23 and ended on December 22, according to the postal ballot notice.

The resolution to appoint Parth Jindal has been passed with requisite majority, as per a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Columbia University Professor Wins Japan's Prestigious Okawa Prize for Innovative Imaging Techniques.

Presently, he is the managing director of JSW Cement Ltd, managing director of JSW Paints Pvt Ltd and founder of JSW Sports Pvt Ltd.

Parth Jindal, who is 32 years, was appointed as an additional director of the company with effect from October 28.

He joined the USD 22 billion-JSW Group in 2012 and prior to that, he spent two years working abroad. He was appointed as an economic analyst within the group's corporate strategy team.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)