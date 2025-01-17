New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) JSW Group is working to launch its independent range of cars, trucks and buses under the JSW brand and the conglomerate has earmarked an investment of USD 1 billion, JSW MG Motor India Director, Parth Jindal said on Friday.

The group is in talks with different players for technology tie-ups, and its first vehicle is expected to hit the roads around 2027-2028, Jindal told PTI here on the sidelines of Auto Expo, held as part of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

In November 2023, JSW Group had inked a joint venture agreement with China's largest automaker SAIC Motor to accelerate the transformation and growth of MG Motor in India. MG Motor, a British brand that is owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor.

JSW Group now holds 35 per cent in the JV -- JSW MG Motor India. SAIC continues supporting the joint venture with technology and products.

Last year in March JSW MG Motor India announced that it would invest Rs 5,000 crore to enhance production capacity and launch one new car every three to six months.

"JSW MG is definite. It is already something JSW is in, and we are very committed. We think that there is a huge potential and huge growth pipeline, and especially with the kind of technology and the kind of power that MG has globally, I think we have just scratched the surface in India, and there's a long way to go, and we're very committed at the same time," Jindal said.

He further said, "JSW also harbours its own ambitions to have a JSW car, and so we are working on that." He was responding to a query on JSW Group's own ambition in the automotive sector.

Elaborating further, Jindal said, "We are not only working in having a JSW car, there will also be a JSW bus. There will also be a JSW truck, and we are setting up this facility in Aurangabad, and the work has already begun on that." When asked about investments earmarked by the group for the project, Jindal said,"A billion dollars." The company will be owned by JSW Group, with technology partners, he added.

Asked about reports of JSW in talks with companies like Geely of China, he said, "We are in talks with many people."

Responding to a query on the operations of the two companies in the auto sector, he said, "There will be two separate entities. They will have Chinese walls, and it will be run completely separately and completely professionally." He further said, "(JSW) MG is, anyway, running, and we have big plans, and we have plans on this side."

On the expected timeline for launch of JSW's first vehicle, Jindal said, "I would assume sometime between 2027- 2028, that timeframe we should launch."

On the product segments and if it would compete with JSW MG Motor India, Jindal said, "I think each company will have its own strategy. The strategy will evolve with time and that will depend on how the market is growing, what segments we see growth is (happening)."

