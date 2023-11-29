New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government to develop a Rs 4,119 crore greenfield port project in the southern state.

The agreement has been signed between its subsidiary company Masad Infra Services Pvt Ltd and Karnataka Maritime Board, JSW Infrastructure said in an exchange filing.

On November 16, JSW Infrastructure said it received a letter of award to develop an all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni Port in Karnataka on a public-private partnership basis for Rs 4,119 crore.

Keni Port is envisaged as an all-weather, greenfield, multi-cargo, direct berthing, deep-water commercial port for handling all types of cargoes on the west coast in the North Karnataka region to serve the industries in the area covering Bellary, Hosapete, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, and South Maharashtra, the statement added.

The proposed Keni Port is located strategically between two operational major ports viz Mormugao Port in the north and New Mangalore Port in the south.

Part of Sajjan Jindal owned JSW Group, JSW Infrastructure a port-related infrastructure company. Its ports and terminals currently have an installed cargo handling capacity of 153.43 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

